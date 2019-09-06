Jwala Gutta urges sports persons to make use of facilities

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrated badminton doubles specialist Jwala Gutta said in a big country like India, the government only has the required physical and financial resources to address the needs to create the sports infrastructure.

Speaking after inaugurating a gymnasium on the first floor of Vivekananda Block and an Outdoor Badminton Court on the campus of Dr MCR HRD Institute on Friday, Jwala added that government had created a rich network of facilities for games and sports, across the country, people were lagging behind in using them to the full.

She said career in sports was highly competitive. “While one should enjoy success, he or she should not lose heart on account of failures. One should objectively analyse the reasons of failures and address them in a professional fashion.’’

According to Jwala, a well rounded personality, high self-confidence, positive thinking, discipline, and dedication were the hallmarks of all successful sports persons.

She stressed that parents support was needed to pursue sports career. “Family support, rather than mere individual effort of a sports person, would result in emergence of successful players,” she said.

BP Acharya, Special Chief Secretary & DG of the Institute presented mementos to Jwala while Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute, who presided over the interactive session, said that the professional achievements of Jwala in the international circuit, had been a great source of inspiration for budding sports persons in general and their women counterparts in particular in pursuing sports as a career.

