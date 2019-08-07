Jyothi Lakshmi, the seductress of yesteryear

By | Published: 10:03 pm

She ruled the South Indian film industry with her special songs. It won’t be a stretch to call her queen of item numbers popular during 1960s and 1970s. Jyothi Lakshmi, the yesteryear heartthrob passed away on this same day in 2016 and is still remembered for her dance and beauty.

When Puri Jagannath announced his film’s title Jyothi Lakshmi, most audiences became alert and thought that this might be a biopic about the great seductress Jyothi Lakshmi. The craze for her hasn’t dimmed even in 2020.

In her prime, directors and producers believed that if Jyothi Lakshmi signed the project, the film would be a superhit. Her dance added a commercial element in movies and it is said that most of the directors and heroes would wait for her dates. Jyothi Lakshmi shared the screen with many big names of the day like NTR, ANR, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, etc. Her entry into films happened when she was five-years-old. Like Savithri, she also started out as a child artiste.

Though she entered Tamil Industry first, she worked in maximum number of Telugu films and earned a good name. She also received a National Award for her performance in Paayal Ki Jhankar, a Hindi film, where she acted opposite Kishore Kumar.Some of her popular foot-tapping songs are Le Le Le Lele Naa Raja, Maya Chesi Pothivi Ra Nagulu from Amma Maata, Gudiyenaka Naa Swami from Ida Lokam, Koppu Chudu Koppanndam Chudu from the movie Manavudu dDaanavudu.

In the early 1980s, her popularity gradually declined due to her sister Jayamalini’s entry in the film industry. She often said, “This cycle is very common, senior often have to give way to the younger lot.”