Jyothismathi Engineering college wins BHE award

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Karimnagar: Jyothismathi Engineering College won Brainfeed Higher Education-2019 award. The college was selected for the award for helping students by introducing innovative methods in teaching and learning.

Dr Dava Srinivas, faculty of Computer Science and Engineering, was presented award in the 7th national conference of brainfeed higher education held in Hitex, Hyderabad, from December 5 to 7.

College chairman, Juvvadi Sagar Rao expressed happiness over award to the college.

