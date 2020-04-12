Jyotiba Phule Jayanthi: Vegetables, groceries donated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s 193rd birthday, Dr Anand along with his friends Peddi Reddy, Rajesh Mussturu and Divya Ravella jointly organised a relief camp for the poor, on Saturday.

In view of the lockdown, they distributed vegetables and groceries for around 60 families. Anand thanked all those who extended support and requested everyone to stay at home to combat COVID-19. He also requested people to come forward to support the needy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .