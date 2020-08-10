Jyotiba Phule’s statue vandalised Warangal: BC body demands action

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The National Backward Classes Welfare Association has demanded immediate arrest of miscreants who vandalised the statue of BC philosopher and Bahujan icon Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

The incident took place at Ursu Dargah in Warangal East constituency on Thursday. BC Welfare Association national spokesperson Dasu Suresh and a team of Dalit Bahujan leaders visited the place and paid homage to the statue.

Dasu Suresh said that the attack on the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule could be considered as an attack on the backward sections. He demanded an end to the “indifferent attitude” of the State government towards all BCs. He called upon Dalits and BCs to join hands towards establishment of a Bahujan State against the ongoing attacks on the weaker sections.

He demanded that the Bahujan people, beyond political affiliations, should be prepared to fight against the attacks on the community. “The government must erect bronze statues of Phule and Ambedkar on the spot where the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was demolished within a day. Otherwise, we will put up a tent here and fight till our demands are met,” he warned.

BC leaders Thirunahari Sheshu, BJP district OBC Morcha president Kuchana Kranti and others were also present.

