K L Rahul hits nets in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: The coronavirus cases in Karnataka are on the rise and the city of Bengaluru has been the hotspot in the State. However, with the Indian Premier League set to begin next month in UAE, Indian cricketer K L Rahul hit nets and he took to social media to post his batting videos on Instagram.

The Kings XI Punjab captain was seen playing drives and lofted shots in the short video. He posted the video saying, “Music to my ears”.

The Bengaluru cricketer has been in prime form for India before Covid-19 halted the game across the world. He has been doing extra responsibilities of keeping the wickets for India with designated wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant going through a rough patch.

Rahul will also do the wicketkeeping job for his IPL franchise as well. With just over one month left for the IPL, all franchises are drawing out plans to travel to the UAE.

