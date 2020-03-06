K-Pop inspired group Z-Stars all about “one Asia”

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Z-Boys and Z-Girls, collectively known as the Z-Stars, recently turned one as a group together. The K-Pop inspired group from different Asian countries says its goal is to be “one Asia”.Z-POP DREAM is a project to discover pop music talent. In its inaugural season last year, Z-Boys and Z-Girls groups made their debut.

While the Z-Boys has Marvin (Indonesia), Sid (India), Gai (Japan), Perry (Taiwan), Blink (Thailand), Roy (Vietnam) and Josh (Philippines), the Z-Girls consists of Carlyn (Philippines), Priyanka (India), Bell (Thailand), Mahiro (Japan), Vanya (Indonesia), Queen (Vietnam) and Joanne (Taiwan).

K-Pop is considered to be one of the most successful exports of South Korea. But it also comes with a price. Asked about the pressures the group has to face, Priyanka said, “We have been lucky to be under our company. We never felt that much pressure. They are very supportive. They help us grow. They never forced us to do anything.”

“We are busy with our schedules… I guess that’s the only pressure we feel – to do more for ourselves, for our fans, and practise more to be better version of ourselves. That’s the only pressure I guess,” she added. But negativity didn’t spare them. “When we were making our debut in Korea, people questioned our project because they did not know about it.

There were mixed reviews like ‘are they going to fail? because we don’t have a Korean member in our group. People doubted it since our project is different from what they had expected,” recalled Priyanka.”In the beginning, it was more negative.

Now, it’s more positive,” she said with a smile. On dealing with criticism, Josh said: “Personally, we worked hard and instead of being affected by criticism we focussed on making our countries proud.”

They want to use music as a cultural bridge. “Our goal is to unite Asia and be one Asia. We not only plan to sing in English but also in as many languages as possible,” said Priyanka.