K T Rama Rao releases song on Telangana Talli

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao released a prayer song written by Prof Pulikonda Subbachary on Telangana Talli, at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

He appreciated the efforts of Subbachary to describe and pass on Telangana State’s culture, history, literature and sculpture among others, to future generations in the form of a song.

The song was composed by music director V Radha, and was sung by Krishna Chaitanya, Kalpana, Harini and Sai Charan. Subbachary, father of actor Priyadarshi, along with other family members, thanked the Minister for releasing the song.

