KA Paul wants TS, AP govts to stop screening of RGV’s movie

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: Evangelist and Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul on Tuesday requested the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to stop screening filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming political thriller ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu.’

Addressing a press conference via Skype from New York, Paul accused Varma of portraying him in the movie without his permission. He also criticized the Censor Board for giving clearance to the film to be screened in theatres after changing its title from ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu’ to ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’. “In the name of freedom of expression, how can Varma show us without our permission?” Paul asked.

Meanwhile Jyoti Begal, treasurer of K.A. Paul’s Charity City Gospel accused Varma of morphing an image of Paul and her standing along former President Pranab Mukherjee. “Paul and I met Pranab Mukherjee in December 2016. Varma has morphed the same image in a different context,” she said, adding that a complaint with regard to this was lodged with the CCS police here.

She also took strong exception to Varma’s argument that no one had objected to the film ‘Accidental Prime Minister’

“When we have objections about the characterisation of Paul in Varma’s film, it is his responsibility to remove them,” she added.

