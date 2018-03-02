‘Kaala’ teaser brings back vintage Rajini

By | Published: 1:40 pm 1:49 pm

Rajini fans, who were disappointed with the delay in the release of his much awaited ‘2.0′, are now celebrating.

The trigger for the celebrations was the announcement of the release date of the superstar’s ‘Kaala’, which is all set for a worldwide release on April 27. The celebrations have gone one notch up on Friday again, with the release of the teaser for ‘Kaala’.

Actor and the film’s producer Dhanush on Thursday midnight took to Twitter to unveil the Tamil teaser of ‘Kaala’. The 77-second video went viral immediately on all social networking platforms with a record number of views and likes. Later, Dhanush released the same teaser in its Telugu and Hindi versions.

In the teaser, Rajinikanth is seen in the role of a don in Mumbai, with the character bringing back memories of his vintage mannerisms. Apart from the pure Rajini mark style, action-packed visuals and background music are other positives that keep the fans watching the teaser repeatedly. Nana Patekar too is seen in the teaser, playing apparently a politician. The overall mood of the teaser, as the name of the movie suggests, is dark, or rather black, with Rajini saying black is the colour of the proletariat. Trademark dialogues, action and Rajini going back to his mannerisms as he joins hands with Pa Ranjith after ‘Kabali’, this will be one movie to be look forward to, if the teaser is any indication.

Watch ‘Kaala’ teaser here: