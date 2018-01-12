Kaalakaandi: A black comedy

By | Published: 6:09 pm

A black comedy. Positive kudos come from the “intelligent actor” of our times. This possibly could give the film some mileage.

In the meanwhile, if Akshat Verma believes this film will rake in the moolah he must be drugged like the protagonist he has created. Three parallel tales are out happening there. None connected. None even meet up. Each could have been a separate short story told with punch.

The filmmaker however chooses another route and tells the tales intercepting one another at will.

Tale 1: The protagonist (Saif) is just told that he is dying of cancer. He decides to go wild for the remaining part of his life. Back home his sister is getting married and he is required to take the prospective groom (Akshaya Oberoi) to the hairdresser.

The groom however is eager to catch up on a secret date with a girlfriend who suggests she is starving for sex. In the meanwhile, the protagonist takes to consuming some unknown drug and gets into intermittent fantasies and goes about lewd experiences including one with a transgender sex worker and a wet romance at the wedding of his sister.

Tale 2: The gal (Sobhila Dhulipala) is a day away from leaving for further studies to Boston and takes a wild night out with her boyfriend (Kunal Roy Kapoor). This also has people getting caught in substance abuse and liquor and the night ends in a road accident. However, to save the day the chivalrous guy takes to the wheels and ensures she gets to the airport in time. Wait for a final twist there.

Tale 3: Two goons (Deepak Dobriyak and Vijay Raaz) are drug peddlers who want to make some quick money and in this man kill man world it is a question of time as to who gets the better of the other. A lot of cuss words, some flesh show, some liberal urban talk, some signature Dobriyal moments and urbane Saif scenes later, the film ends with just as much confusion as it starts off with.

The film is intended to be a dark comedy but the dark part is very tailored and lacking in authenticity. If it is all about using the f word and other Indian equivalents and more, the set goal is achieved.

The filmmaker sure ensures a few laughs (grey though!!). However, the script is too loose for any proper focus and understanding. The performances, especially from Saif, Dobriyal and Vijay Raaz, is top of the rack and keeps to watching the poorly knit narrative. The script justifies the title rather than the title justifying the script.