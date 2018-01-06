Kacheguda Railway Station decked up with ‘Warli paintings’

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when railway stations in the city got dull uninteresting painting jobs, sticking to ‘sarkari’ building patterns. A visit to the Kacheguda Railway Station will tell you why. Walls of the station are being decked up with Warli paintings, a tribal art that is said to have originated from Maharashtra. These wall paintings use a set of basic geometric shapes.

The ritual paintings are usually done on walls of village huts with a red ochre background, using a white pigment made from a mixture of rice paste and water, with gum as a binder. The Warli painting is registered with a Geographical Indication tag under the Intellectual Property Rights Act. The paintings, according to South Central Railway officials, have been used to decorate the Kacheguda Station to give a vibrant and beautiful look to the structure.

Before Kacheguda, it was the Secunderabad Railway Station that went the art way. There, it was the Cheriyal painting, a stylized version of Nakashi art, rich in local motifs peculiar to the Telangana, which was used. The scrolls are painted in a narrative format, much like a film roll or a comic strip, depicting stories from Indian mythology, officials said.