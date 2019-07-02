Kadamba forest beat home to queen of Telangana tigers

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Kadamba forest beat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district where a Forest Range Officer and her colleagues were beaten up by a mob led by Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of TRS MLA from Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency Koneru Konappa, is part of a designated tiger corridor area.

In fact, the Kadamba forest beat is home to what could easily be the queen of tigers in Telangana, a State that barely figures on tiger conservation map of India despite being home to two of the largest tiger reserves in the country, Amrabad and Kawal.

It is in this forest beat that Phaluguna, a female tigress that migrated south from forests in Maharashtra and set up its territory, gave birth to eight cubs in two litters in the past five years.

Information available with tiger conservation experts points to Phalguna being a successful mother, raising two consecutive litters of four cubs each. However, little is known of three of the first litter cubs which disappeared from the radar as they reached adolescence.

Only one cub from this litter, K4, that somehow survived a poacher’s snare around its abdomen and has since made Mancherial forests its home, now roams the forests. Meanwhile, Phalguna’s second litter, now about a year old, are said to be with their mother as tiger cubs do till they reach the age of two years.

Sarsala village where the attack happened, falls bang in the middle of the tiger corridor, patches of forest areas there are designated as protected areas to allow tigers moving south from the overcrowded forests in Maharashtra in search of new territories. The hope when declaring the corridor was that this area would be protected and tigers would find a new home in Kawal Tiger Reserve spread over the erstwhile Adilabad district.

“Actually, this is one of the areas where the Forest Department officials are working hard to protect forest land but interference and strong arm tactics by some politicians are resulting in permanent damage to the tiger corridor,” a source said.

