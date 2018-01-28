Kadiam Srihari to camp at Medaram

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari visited Medaram along with his family members and offered prayers to the tribal goddesses.

He also inspected the arrangements at Medaram jatara on Sunday. Scores of TRS leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders accompanied him.

As part of the inspection, Srihari walked along the ghats of the Jampanna Vagu and interacted with devotees. He also launched the pulse polio programme by administering polio drops to a child at a medical camp near Jampanna Vagu.

On the occasion, Srihari directed the officials to lay special focus on maintaining proper sanitation at Medaram during jatara which would begin on January 31. Interacting with the sanitary workers, he said ensuring sanitation should be the priority.

Speaking to the media, he said he would be camping at Medaram at nights to oversee the arrangements. It is said as many as 38 senior officers were appointed sectoral officers. Some 119 senior officials, 12,000 other officials will take part in the jatara. They will be in Medaram from January 28 to February 5.

As many as 545 permanent toilets, 9,180 GI-sealed toilets, 1,200 temporary toilets and 700 hired toilets were kept ready for the convenience of the devotees.

Around 130 changing rooms were also set up along the Jampanna Vagu and sufficient tonsuring camps were set up near the vagu (stream). Meanwhile, a temporary 50-bed hospital and 56 medical camps were set up at Medaram. Nearly 10 medical surgeons, 10 MDs, 150 MBBS doctors and 500 supporting staff will look after the patients.

Traffic curbs in place

Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran announced that one-way traffic was in force from Sunday to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

The vehicles coming to Medaram from Warangal have to pass through Mulugu, Pasra and Narlapur. On the return journey, they need to take the route of Narlapur, Bayyakkapet, Kamalapur cross, Bhupalpalli, Regonda, Parkal and Gupeppad to reach Warangal.

Vehicles from Godavarikhani, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Kaleshwaram, Kataram should reach Medaram via Bhupalpally, Mulug Ghanpur, Jangalapalli, Narlapur. On the return journey, they need to pass through Narlapur, Bayyakkapet, Kamalapur cross, Kalvapalli Singaram, Pegadapalli and Chintakani to reach Kataram.

Vehicles from Mahabubabad would come via Narsampet, Mallampalli, Mulug, Pasra, Narlapur, while returning they have to pass via Mulug, Pasra, Narlapur, Kamalapur cross, Bhupalpalli, Parkal, Gudeppadu to reach Mallampalli for onward journey.

Vehicles from Chhattisgarh, Bhadrachalam, Manugur will reach Medaram through Eturnagaram, Chinaboinapalli, Kondai, Orattam and would take the same route for returning to their respective places, the SP added.