Kadiam takes dig at Centre over KGBVs

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over Centre’s attitude over education for the girl child.

The Minister said despite several representations related to upgrading of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) till Class XII, there was no response from the Union government.

Srihari who is also Chairman of sub-committee, Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) on girl child education participated in the 65th CABE meeting in New Delhi between January 15 and 16.

The Minister said an interim report on girl child education was submitted to CABE and the final report will be submitted by February end. Stating he was not satisfied over the meeting, Srihari said that the Centre has not given any clarity on reports submitted by various sub-committees of the CABE.

While recommending the establishment of residential schools for girls in other States, the Minister urged the Union government to provide financial support to residential degree colleges for women. Srihari said that the State government was ready to give land but Union government was delaying the setting up of Tribal University as agreed in Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act.

He mentioned that Union government has allotted IIITs to other States but not for Telangana. The Minister said during the meeting Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had lauded residential system being implemented in the State.