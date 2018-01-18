Kadiam welcomes remarks on merging T-TDP with TRS

By | Published: 7:49 pm 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari on Thursday welcomed senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu’s comments on merging Telangana TDP with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

He said when former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao launched TDP for self-respect of Telugus, many people had quit their jobs and joined the party. “I too quit job and joined the TDP. Impressed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s work, many people are joining the TRS party,” he said while addressing a press conference at State Secretariat here on Thursday.

In a scathing attack on BJP State wing leaders, Srihari said while Central government was impressed with reforms and initiatives being taken in the State education and recommend them to be implemented in other States, the local BJP leaders were criticising these initiatives.

He said BJP leaders were making false propaganda on schools being merged, 40,000 vacant teacher posts and increase in number of school dropouts. The Minister stated that due to various schemes introduced by the State government, dropouts in the schools had come down.

On the teacher posts vacancies, he said there were 13,000 vacancies of which a notification for direct recruitment was given for 8,792 posts through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and rest would be filled through promotions.

Taking a dig at BJP State President K Laxman, Srihari wanted the local BJP leaders to disclose the list of educational institutions that were sanctioned by the Central government after formation of Telangana. Likewise they should also explain the reasons behind Centre not sanctioning the same, he said.