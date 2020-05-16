Kadiyam finds fault with centre on migrant workers issue

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Jangaon: Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLC Kadiyam SrIhari on Saturday demanded the Central Government formulate a uniform method to send the migrant workers back to their native places without dragging the issue further. Addressing a charity programme taken up for the pastors families at Station Ghanpur constituency headquarters, the TRS leader and MLC said that the unplanned approaches of the Central Government during the lockdown period had thrown lakhs of migrant workers onto the roads.

“It was due to this approach, accidents on the rail track in Maharashtra and on the roads in Uttar Pradesh claimed 40 odd lives of the nation builders. The Centre which is keen on writing off huge sums of debts of the corporates and influential willful defaulters is burdening the commoners and migrants with their unwarranted impositions,” he alleged. These poor people on the roads may not even be covered in the package announced by the Centre with whopping 20 lakh crore, he added.

The Former Deputy Chief Minister was in all praise for the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his positive direction in dealing the Corona crisis and added the strict and planned measures initiated by the Chief Minister had become inspiration to the other States of the country. The TRS MLC said his family and a charity unit of Kadiyam Foundation run by his daughter Dr Kadiyam Kavya has chosen a path of providing groceries to the needy sections during the lockdown and so far 2000 families were supported. On Saturday about 250 pastors were provided Rs 2.5 lakh worth groceries and other basic needs through the Kadiyam Foundation. The programme was attended by District Library Chairman of Jangaon Adavelly Krishna Reddy, District Rice Millers Association Chairman Belide Venkanna, Kadiyam Foundation Member Rajesh Naik, former ZPTC Swami Naik and others.

