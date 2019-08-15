Kagaznagar FRO awarded medal for bravery

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Department on Thursday honoured Ch Anitha, the Forest Range Officer of Kagaznagar range in Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district, with the Late KVS Babu Gold Medal for her courage and commitment towards protecting forest lands.

The award was presented to her on the occasion of the 7th Late KVS Babu Memorial Lecture and Gold Medals presentation at the Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, by Phani Prasunamba, wife of Late KVS Babu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) R Sobha and former PCCK PK Jha.

I Suresh Kumar, Deputy Range Officer of Nellore range in Andhra Pradesh, was also awarded the Gold Medal for preventing encroachment of forest land in the Nellore range against all odds.

In their award acceptance speech, both officials said they were proud to be forest officers and would give their best to protect and conserve forests.

In June, Anitha was injured when she was attacked by a mob led by a local politician and brother of an MLA while she and her staff were on a plantation drive in an encroached forest land in Kagazagar range. The police booked a case against Koneru Krishna, a TRS leader and several others, and arrested them.

Jha, who also delivered the KVS Babu Memorial Lecture on ‘Forest Protection in Present Day Scenario’, said the sources of problems to forests arise from outside forests and solutions also are to be found outside forest areas. The Forest Department and its staff are not against development, but are only discharging their duties to protect forests, he said.

Among those who took part in the ceremony were P Raghuveer, VC&MD TSFDC; M Prudhvi Raju, PCCF (Production); SK Das, president of Retired Forest Officers’ Association; K Buchirami Reddy and P Mallikharjuna Rao, PCCF (R) of AP; who recalled their association with Babu.

