Kaghaznagar: Soldier attempts to break world record in taekwondo

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Mahesh Nayakini, soldier of Indian army and taekwondo trainer attempted to break a world record by kicking thigh pad at chest level for 245 times within three minutes. He performed this feat in Shantineketan High School at Easgaon village of Kaghaznagar mandal recently. The highest world record was 226 kicks in the similar duration.

Hailing from Sirpur (T) town, 30-year old said that his performance was video-graphed and the same was sent to representatives of Guinness Book of World Records. Certificate is likely to be awarded to him in a month or two. The soldier is a part of the 125 infantry battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He joined the Indian Army in 2010.

To his credit, Mahesh achieved a rare feat by executing 94 full contact roundhouse kicks within just 30 seconds and thus entering into High Range World Records in 2017. He received a certificate of recognition of the feat by former Chief Minister K Rosaiah. His team entered the name of Mahesh in Guinness Book of World Records by executing 1,440 kicks developed in 30 minutes of duration in April of the same year.

The son of a farmer attributed his accomplishment to encouragement and unwavering support of his coaches and authorities of the battalion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .