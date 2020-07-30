Kaif lauds Stuart Broad on 500-wickets milestone

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:12 pm

Hyderabad: For Indian cricket fans, the name Stuart Broad is always associated with the 2007 T20 World Cup where Yuvraj Singh hit the bowler for six sixes in an over in India’s victory over England and eventually winning the World Cup.

The bowler has come a long way, picking up 500 Test wickets, only the seventh bowler in the world to do so. Yuvraj Singh joined many to congratulate him and asked his fans not to remember him only for the six sixes he had hit. He called him a legend saying 500 wickets in Tests is by no means a small feat. Joining him was Mohammad Kaif who also hailed Board and said the bowler had come a long way from being hit by Yuvi in the World Cup.

Kaif took to twitter to praise the England bowler, “Lesson from Old Trafford: In cricket, like in life, bad times don’t last forever. If you can pick yourself up after getting hit for six 6s, one day you can even get your 500th Test wicket. T20 bowlers have heart, learn from @StuartBroad8. #BroadSmile.”