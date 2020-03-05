Kajal Aggarwal’s inspiration is her mother

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Kajal Aggarwal was recently spotted shooting an advertisement at Annapurna seven acres where she shared what keeps her busy apart from shooting for films. A gym person through and through, the actor hits the gym whenever possible and loves to balance her diet.

“I like pamper myself through spa and eat yummy food. I love cooking and often make Thai food and rajma chawal. Baking is my stress-buster and I love to make yummy bakery items and treat my loved ones,” says Kajal.

Talking about women she admires and looks up to, she says, “Every woman is good in her own way, all they have to do is pursue their dreams. I admire Indra Nooyi, Priyanka Chopra, but most importantly my mother I admire her the most. Apart from them, many people give me inspiration,” adds Kajal who plans to take her mother out to celebrate Women’s day.

The year is going to be a busy one for the actor who will seen in Indian 2, Mumbai saga, Paris Paris, and one web series. She has also become the latest celebrity after Mahesh Babu and Prabhas to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

