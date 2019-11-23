Kajaria opens at Banjara Hills

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Known as India’s largest manufacturers of ceramic/vitrified tiles and ranked number 9th globally, Kajaria opened its Eternity World Franchise Extension Showroom in Banjara Hills here in the city.

The company which has been trying and meeting the requirements of all its clients with innovations, through the new showroom only focuses on the premium segment of clients under ultima category showcasing big size in various finishes and size under GVT (glazed vitrified tile) category.

Showcased in this range are big glass slabs of marble type and various other finishes in ultima category as well as the bath-ware collection of Kerovit.

With the rapid growth in two and three-tier regions and building a strong presence in urban cities, the team says that they are constantly working towards innovation in all aspects, quality and availability of products. The company has an annual aggregate capacity of 73 mnsq metres, spread across eight plants — Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gailpur and Malootana in Rajasthan, Vijaywada and Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh and three plants in Gujarat.

Amit Jain, MD, sales head south, says, “To cater with five States in southern region as 28 per cent of its Rs 3,000 crore annual turnover comes from south, the company has recently started its production of the biggest GVT line producing 15,000 sq metres per day, at Kalhasti in Tirupati. With this new establishment of the producing line, we are hoping for the increase in the percentage of the turnover.”

“We have nearly 50 Kajaria Eternity World Franchise Extension Showroom in India and target is to reach 100 in next few months,” he added.

