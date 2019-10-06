Kajol loves celebrating Navratri with joy and passion

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Kajol, who is a devoted follower of Goddess Durga, doesn’t believes in asking for favours from any deity. She adds that whatever god has given her is more than enough. Kajol was interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja where she turned up to seek blessings of the goddess along with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, known as one of the oldest Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, have been organising the Puja over past 71 years. Bollywood celebrities such as Bappi Lahiri, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji, to name a few, are active members of the charitable trust.

Sharing her feeling attending Durg puja, Kajol said: “We are ardent followers of Ma Durga and we celebrate the Navratri festival with joy and passion. I think Ma is biggest among all. We have a lot of fun celebrating this festival and we do service to her diligently over these nine days.”

Kajol has been one of the most successful actors of Bollywood and she is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The couple has two kids — daughter Nysa and son Yug. Asked what she asked for from the deity in her prayers, Kajol said: “I never ask anything from Goddess Durga. Whenever I visit a temple or seek blessing of any God I feel, more than asking for anything, we should be grateful for whatever they have given us.”

Kajol’s mother, actor Tanuja, said: “I feel traditions of our country are really important and if we don’t follow them, what’s the use of being an Indian? I feel Ma Durga is the mother of all. My mother-in-law taught me that spreading love among each other is the most important thing. This festival brings all of us together. There is atmosphere of love over these nine days. No one thinks ill about each other and no is jealous of each other. We don’t discriminate anyone on the basis of religion or caste. Everyone gets warm welcome here.”

Kajol will next seen opposite husband Ajay Devgn in their home production Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan.