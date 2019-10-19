Kajol recreates iconic DDLJ scene as film turns 24

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Mumbai: As her iconic movie “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” completed 24 years, Kajol took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In a video shared by the actress, she can be seen sitting beside a flower vase in a corner of a room wearing specs and reading a book with her hair let loose. This will surely remind fans of Simran’s iconic train journey scene with Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) in the film.

Kajol captioned the video, “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ”

Directed by Aditya Chopra, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” released on October 19, 1995. The film was a blockbuster hit and has successfully carved its name in the history of Hindi cinema in golden letters.

The romantic drama established Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as one of the most popular pairs of Bollywood and they continue to remain one of the most loved jodis even today.

The songs of the movie like “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam”, “Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko” and “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye” are timeless and loved by fans across generations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.