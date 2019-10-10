Kajol to star in Ajay Devgn’s next

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Ajay Devgn and streamer Netflix are joining hands for film Tribhanga, a multi-generational story to be directed by actor Renuka Shahane.The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, will begin shooting from Thursday. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay’s wife, actor Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Ajay is producing the project through his banner Ajay Devgn Films, in collaboration with Banijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.Tribhanga is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations. The story has a universal appeal and we wanted to tell this story as a film. “When my team and co-producer Banijay Asia got on board with Netflix, we were excited that we could tell this story in a much more nuanced manner, with the highest production standards possible and reach a wider audience,” Ajay said.

Set in Mumbai, the film weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. It is described as a “heart-warming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives”. The actor-producer lauded the film’s script which has been developed by Renuka.

‘Tribhanga’ is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film — Nayan, Anu, and Masha, played by Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi. Renuka said she is looking forward to start working on the film. “This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting,” she said.