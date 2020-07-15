Kajol’s words of witty wisdom

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Mumbai: Actress Kajol has dropped some words of wisdom laced in wit in her latest social media post.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Kajol posted a picture of herself dressed in a peach embellished saree.

“If ur mind is going to travel so far today, you really ought to pack a sandwich” she captioned the image.



Lately, Kajol has been dwelling on style trends. She recently posted a picture where she is seen flaunting wavy and curly locks.

“What… I swear this hairstyle was in trend.. once upon a time,” she captioned the image, which seems to be from the 1990s. #InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI.”

View this post on Instagram I swear….. #InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:11am PDT



On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, which marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

Actors Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are also a part of the project.