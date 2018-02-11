Kakatiya University allots PhD seats

By | Published: 12:04 am

Warangal Urban: Kakatiya University has released the lists of the allotment of the PhD seats in different subjects on Saturday.

The respective deans of faculty have released the list of the candidates who secured the PhD seats in English, Telugu, Economics, Political Science, Commerce and Business Management, History-MTM, Pharmacy, Botany, Zoology, Physics, Mathematics, Physics, Microbiology and Biotechnology subjects.

The list of the candidates in Public Administration-HRM, Sociology-Social Work and Computer Science is yet to declared. The selected candidates are asked to submit their joining report to the principals of the concerned colleges by March 2.