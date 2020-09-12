Kakatiya University computer science faculty D Ramesh gets PhD

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Warangal Urban: D Ramesh, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, was awarded Ph.D by the Kakatiya University. He submitted the thesis titled “Selection of Security Techniques and Service Model to deploy the data in Cloud Computing.” He did his research work under the supervision of Dr B Rama of the Computer Science Department, KU. Ramesh joined the varsity as the Assistant Professor in 2010. He also worked as the Head of the Department and chairman of Board of Studies (BoS). He published seven articles in research journals, and also secured a patent. Teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars have congratulated Ramesh on obtaining the Ph.D degree.

