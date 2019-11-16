Kakatiya University lands itself in another row

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Warangal Urban: The resolution of the executive council (EC) of Kakatiya University (KU), which met in Hyderabad on Friday, to cancel the appointment of 38 assistant professors led to another controversy.

A notification for the recruitment of the assistant professors was issued in 2010 by the then Vice-Chancellor Prof L Lingamurthy. Of the 38, 36 joined duty — one died and another retired.

Meanwhile, some aspirants moved the High Court stating that the recruitment was not valid because there was no full-fledged EC during the recruitment. Subsequently, two of them (Dept. of Zoology) were removed from service.

But, they approached the Supreme Court, which ruled that any decision on the appointment could be taken only in the full-fledged EC. Due to this, they are continuing to work.

KU issued a notification for the recruitment of another 37 posts in 2013 when Prof B Venkataratnam was the V-C. At that time too there was no full-fledged EC. Due to this, several people moved the court, which forced the authorities to recruit for only four posts. Their appointments were also cancelled by the government two years ago. But, they continue to be in service as the courts had given judgment in favour of continuation. However, the full-fledged EC, which was appointed recently by the government, resolved to revoke the appointments of the total 38 (34+4) assistant professors.

Meanwhile, members of the Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT), led by president Dr R Mallikharjun Reddy, staged a sit-in at the office of registrar Prof K Purushotam demanding the review of the EC’s decision on Saturday. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Mallikharjun Reddy said they were contemplating to resign from all administrative posts and continue their agitation. “Our single demand is that the EC must review its resolution and take a decision in the true spirit of the Supreme Court judgment. We are completely against the removal of the teachers,” he said.

