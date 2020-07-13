Kakatiya University likely to get ISO certification

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:58 pm

Warangal Urban: The second biggest State-run university in Telangana, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, is likely to get the International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification soon.

According to official sources, two teams of officials including academicians led by Sivaiah Alapati, Managing Director of HYM International Certification Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, which is accredited to the Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies (Europe) Ltd, recently visited the varsity campus to assess (auditing) the infrastructure and other facilities.

The assessors have evaluated things parameters like vision and mission of the colleges, departments, branches, offices and quality policy of the colleges. They also inspected the libraries, laboratories and other infrastructure on the campus, and made some suggestions to the authorities to improve the quality.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ KU Registrar Prof K Purushotham said the varsity had got accreditation with ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), securing a good score (3.36). This apart, the varsity secured a place among the top 20 universities of the country, he added.

“The varsity also secured a place in the 151-200 band in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)’s rankings. Moreover, in the latest ranking of EducationWorld India Government University 2020-21, the varsity got 101 rank among the 150 government universities across the country,” he said, adding that it would also get the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The University, located in a sprawling area of about 650 acres, has seven colleges on the campus, with a network of 18 constituent, 529 affiliated colleges. It has Post-Graduate Colleges at Subedari in Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Khammam, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and University Engineering College at Kothagudem. Among the affiliated colleges, the University has 395 Arts and Science, 3 Law, 8 Engineering; 53 Education; 38 Management; 8 MCA and 24 Pharmacy colleges under its jurisdiction.

The University is now offering 222 programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Computer Science, Business Management, Education, Science, Arts, Commerce, Oriental courses with in the University, constituent and affiliated colleges. In addition, the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) is offering 54 programmes through distance mode.

According to the varsity authorities, ISO certification will get seven bonus points during the assessment by the NAAC. It is said that the ISO team led by Sivaiah Alapati would send the report to the London’s office and it is expected that the varsity is likely to receive it in about 20 days. “If the varsity gets the ISO certification, it would become the second government varsity to receive the certificate,” said an official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .