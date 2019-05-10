Kakatiya University likely to revise PhD fee soon

By | Published: 12:33 am

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, are seriously contemplating to slash the fee of the Ph.D courses following the agitations from the student unions.

The varsity is now collecting Rs 12,500 per annum from the Ph.D scholars who joined the course for the academic year 2015-16 and 2016-17.

However, the scholars supported by the student unions have been demanding the authorities to reduce fee stating that it was just Rs 2,500 per year in the past.

It may be recalled here that a total of 7,332 candidates appeared for the entrance test and 3,155 were qualified in 28 subjects, and nearly 350 candidates were given the admissions. While majority of them joined the course in Feb 2018 by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 12,500, candidates of the Chemistry Department joined the course this year.

KU has been taking admissions into the PhD courses through entrance test since 2010 following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Earlier, admissions were conducted based on the ‘guide/supervisor willing’ and published articles.

However, the authorities used to collect Rs 2,500 from the candidates till 2014. Meanwhile, the authorities decided to collect Rs 12,500 per annum for three or five years. However, student unions are arguing that even the Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, is collecting, only Rs 1,000 per year for four years for the regular candidates, and Rs 2,000 per year for five years for the part-time candidates.

PDSU leader and a scholar Sutrapu Anil alleged that the university administration had unreasonably hiked the fee. “Many of the scholars are from the financially poor background since they hail from the rural areas. They are unable to pay the fee,” he said adding that they had submitted memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. R Sayanna and Registrar Prof. K Purushotham.

Registrar Purushotham told Telangana Today that they would soon take a decision on the plea of the students on reduction of the fee. “We have also formed a committee to look into the plea of the students. Based on their recommendation, we will reduce the fee,” he added.

