Kakatiya University Pre-Ph.D exam to be held on Aug 5, 7

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Warangal Urban: The Pre-Ph.D examination will be held on August 5 and 7 at Kakatiya University (KU). The examination will be held in the subjects of Telugu, English, economics, political science, public administration, human resource management, sociology, history, Master of Tourism Management, MSW, Commerce & Business Management, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science, Education, Physical Education, Law, Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, EEE, ECE, E&I, CSE) and Pharmacy.

“While Research Methodology will be held on August 5, Elective paper will be on August 7,” said the controller of examinations, Prof S Mahender Reddy. The examination will be held at Humanities Building on the KU campus, Warangal, he added.

