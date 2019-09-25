Kakatiya University Registrar releases SPWI’s journal

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Warangal: Kakatiya University Registrar Prof K Purushotham released the fourth issue of the Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI)’s Journal for Public Welfare here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he praised the Journal editor Dr Suresh Devath for bringing out a publication which is useful for the research scholars, particularly in the stream of social sciences.

He said Suresh was a committed social activist who cared for the well-being of the society. Suresh said that the SPWI is working on awareness and utilization of Law, Child Welfare, Develop the National Integrity and Democratic System, Disaster Management and other areas including publishing the research journal and conducting seminars.

Former Professor G Rameshwaram, Prof V Ramchandram and others were present at the release.

