Kakatiya University students decry ‘flawed’ results in Warangal

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Tension prevailed for some time at Kakatiya University (KU) campus here on Saturday as students in large numbers gathered at the Administrative Building protesting over alleged irregularities in degree results announced recently. Before staging dharna, students under the aegis of ABVP student union took out a rally from Nayeemnagar to KU campus.

The agitating students smashed glasses at the entrance of the Administrative Building and tried to barge into the office in the presence of tight security. They alleged that several students had failed in some subjects because of the poor valuation and technical errors in the Examination Branch of the varsity.

They said that the Examination Branch had become a centre of irregularities for the last several years. The students urged the officials not to collect fee for revaluation of the exam. Speaking to Telangana Today, ABVP city joint secretary Peddinti Madhukar said that Controller of Examination Prof S Mahender Reddy and Registrar Prof K Purushotham had said that they would resolve the issues raised by the students within a short period.

“Controller of the Examination said that he would see to that the results after revaluation would be released before the commencement of ICET counselling,” said Madhukar.

It is alleged that the university authorities were not taking action against those who were collecting fees in the name of college development fee from degree and PG students in some private degree colleges under Kakatiya University limits. The students also found fault with the university authorities for increasing the semester fee from Rs 600 to Rs 1,300 and urged them to take steps to cut the fee. ABVP State secretary Ambala Kiran led the rally.

