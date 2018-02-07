Kakatiya University VC releases book on Indian economy

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Warangal Urban: Vice-chancellor, Kakatiya University, Prof R Sayanna on Wednesday released a book titled ‘Transformation of Indian Economy’ at the chamber at KU.

Prof B Suresh Lal, Head Department of Economics Kakatiya University Warangal and Dr Ravindar Assistant professor, Kakatiya Government College Hanamkonda, edited book and Prof Radhakrishna, chairman, Centre for Social and Economic Studies (CESS) given the foreword.

This book contains 23 papers covering the impact of liberalised economic policies on rural development, employment, health, public policy towards domestic and external sectors, public and private sectors of the economy.

Prof Lal presented a vivid picture of various policy initiatives taken and consequences thereof on the agriculture sector and non-agriculture sectors of the economy, factors that influenced successive governments’ stances on trade liberalisation, unilateral reduction of the high levels of tariff protection provided to Agriculture and manufacturing products and compulsions guided India’s tariff reduction policies.

How neo-classical orthodoxy insisted upon withdrawal of the government from undertaking regulatory functions, casualisation of workers over the past two decades eroding their rights due to labour reforms, neglecting the need to strengthen domestic capacities so that Indian enterprises can benefit from reciprocal market opening etc, also have been discussed in this book.

Dr Venkata Ramana, Prof G Veeranna, Prof T Manohar and Ilaiah attended the function.