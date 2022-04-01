Kakinada: Rs 5.6 crore cash, 10 kg gold seized

Kakinada: Police on Friday seized Rs.5.6 crore in cash and 10 kg of gold being transported in two travel buses near in East Godavari district.

On a tip off, police conducted checks at the toll plaza on the national highway in Krishnavaram village of Kirlampudi mandal. They stopped two private travel buses going from Vijayawada to Palasa of Srikakulam district and found 10.1 kg of gold in one bus and the cash in another bus.

Two jewellery merchants of Vijayawada were transporting the gold and cash without receipts and GST payments, police said.

