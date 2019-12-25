Kalabhairava thrilled to be introduced with brother

By | Published: 7:19 pm

After the most celebrated director Rajamouli and popular music director Keeravani tasted success in the Telugu film field, another member from the family is all set to enter the industry. Kalabhairava, Keeravani’s second son, is making his debut as the music director for the upcoming film Mathu Vadalara. Ironically though, his journey begins with a surprising twist – a film sans any song in it. In the entire crew, Kalabhairava was the last to get on the board of the film to orchestrate re-recording alone.

Speaking about the opportunity, Bhairava said that the first opportunity was very special and significant in ways more than one as it held promise for the future to come. “When I heard the story, I did not feel the need for songs in it. The content calls for only qualitative rerecording alone. The content of the story was so strong that it takes you to the end without any effort. I am so lucky to get this opportunity. I am so thankful to Cherry Mama who pushed me into this,” he said.

Bhairava had no formal training in music, but what shaped him to what he is today is the direct association with his father Keeravani.

“Starting with singing in the chorus, I gradually grew in my father’s team. I learnt all that is necessary for being a composer only from him. What I specially noticed in his work is – if he does a Hindi film, he pours the total ethnicity of the language and the nativity. He does the same with every language. Not only my father, I admire all the composers’ creation,” Bhairava shared.

Expressing joy over being introduced along with his brother who is the hero of the film, he said that it was thrilling and would remain a golden moment in his life.

“Mathu (inebriation) does not mean alcohol or drugs here. The hero in the story has the habit of sleeping continuously. Of course, the habit also has nothing to do with the story. How it gets linked to the main story is to be seen on-screen. When I watched the entire version, I was quite amazed at the way the content was driven all along. I have the strongest hope that my effort will be appreciated enough to pave a path for my future,” Kalabhairava said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter