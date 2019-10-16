Kalabrudam of Cyberabad Police creates awareness on social evils

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Police Commemoration Day, Kalabrundam of Cyberabad Police conducted an awareness programme at Rangapoor village in Kottur here on Wednesday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances sought to create awareness on the negative effects of social media, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accident and human trafficking among others.

More than 2,000 persons including students attended the programme. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav and other dignitaries were also present.

