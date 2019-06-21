Kaleshwara Jalasankalpa Mahotsava Yagam begins at Medigadda

By | Published: 10:37 am 11:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Medigadda barrage of the much-awaited Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Medigadda in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday, in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. All the dignitaries performed rituals and made the offerings to Godavari River at the barrage. Jagan formally unveiled the plaque marking the project inauguration.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha kick started the inauguration process of the KLIS by performing the Kaleshwara Jalasankalpa Mahotsava Yagam being performed at Medigadda. In traditional attire, he made offerings and participated in the rituals. After duly placing the deity of Mother Godavari, the seers of Sringeri Peetham and Vedic priests performed rituals amidst chanting of hymns at different homagundams in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha. The couple dedicated the project to farmers of Telangana State.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Medigadda venue as per the schedule in a special helicopter from Vijayawada and was welcomed by Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on arrival. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao received Jagan at the Yagashala with a traditional silk shawl. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too arrived at Begumpet airport and was welcomed by Ministers A Indra Karan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud along with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials. Later, Governor ESL Narasimhan along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, Ministers Indra Karan Reddy, and Srinivas Goud left for Medigadda in a special helicopter.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao termed June 21, 2019 as a Red letter day in the history of Telangana. In tweet, he stated that Telangana, the youngest State of India was unveiling world’s largest lift irrigation scheme in a record time of three years. With three barrages, 1,531 km of gravity canals, 203 km of tunnels, 20 lifts, 19 pump houses and 20 reservoirs with total capacity of 147 tmc water irrigation about 37 lakh acres.

