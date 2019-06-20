Kaleshwaram, a godsend for Mancherial

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:34 am

Mancherial: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will transform the face of Mancherial district, giving a major boost to irrigation besides improving connectivity and tourism sector in the region.

Chennur MLA Balka Suman told ‘Telangana Today’ that he had urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take steps to irrigate 2.50 lakh acres in Mancherial district through the KLIS. Of the total ayacut in the district, 1.20 lakh acres fall under the Chennur Assembly constituency. The project would change the face of agriculture sector of the district once completed, he said.

According to authorities of the Irrigation Department, the KLIS would be a boon to Mancherial district, which was deprived of irrigation even though Pranahita and Godavari flow through the district. The water impounded at Sundilla and Annaram barrages could be lifted for irrigating fields in Chennur and Mancherial constituencies. It could also be used for the industrial needs of the district, they opined.

Similarly, connectivity between Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Prof Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts would get better following the construction of barrages at Sundilla and Annaram across the Godavari as part of the scheme. The travelling time between Chennur and Kaleshwaram, Manthani and other parts would be drastically reduced.

Currently, people of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial are forced to travel to Godavarikhani to reach Manthani, Kaleshwaram and Mahadavapur. The distance will be cut by at least 40 km once the barrages are inaugurated. The State government has decided to allow public transport vehicles on the barrages to improve connectivity in the four districts.

In particular, devotees in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts will be able to visit Sri Kaleshwara-Muktheshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The boating facility can be introduced in Sripada Yellampalli Project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal, spurring the growth of the tourism sector. Fisheries sector will also flourish once the barrages are inaugurated.

Special prayers at Basar temple

Nirmal: Special prayers will be held at Sri Gnana Saraswathi temple at Basar to mark the launch of Kaleshwaram project on Friday.

K Vinod, executive officer of the shrine, said Sri Ganapathi Havanam, Chandi Homam and Chathushashti Puja and special prayers would be performed at the temple. The prayers will begin early in the morning and go on till evening.

