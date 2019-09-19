Kaleshwaram achieves one more milestone

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) notched up one more milestone in its progress with Irrigation Department officials successfully conducting a wet run of pump number 6 at the Gayatri pumphouse near Lakshmipur village which is part of Package 8 of the multi-stage lift irrigation project.

The pumphouse, which lifts water and pours it into the SRSP Flood Flow Canal from where the water reaches the Mid-Manair reservoir, has seven massive pumps, each of 139 Mega Watts capacity. The trial runs of five pumps have already been completed and Wednesday’s successful wet run of the sixth leaves just one more pump to be tested before the pumphouse becomes fully operational. These pumps are the largest such units installed anywhere in a lift irrigation project in Asia.

Irrigation Department engineers have already begun making preparations for the test run of the seventh pump, which is expected to take place soon. When all the pumps are run simultaneously, they can, between them, pump 21,000 cusecs of water. The Gayatri pumphouse can lift a total of 3 TMCft of water a day.

It may be recalled that the Link 1 of KLIS – barrages and pumphouses from Medigadda to Sripada Yellampalli reservoir – have already undergone successful trial runs with water from Godavari river pumped from Sripada Yellampalli to Mid-Manair reservoir. The project components, including pipelines, two pumphouses and canals up to Mid-Manair form Link 2 of the Kaleshwaram project.

