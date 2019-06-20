Kaleshwaram is a victory of KCR: Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The commissioning of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was a great victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who dreamt of extending irrigation to over one crore acres, former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said on Thursday. It was the victory of the fight for Statehood which promised Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs), he said.

Stating that the construction of the project had begun mainly due to the initiative of the Chief Minister, who shouldered the arduous task of redesigning it with engineers, Harish Rao, who was addressing a meeting at Chinnakodur village in Siddipet constituency, called for celebrating the great occasion all over the State on a grand scale.

He said the Chief Minister had focused on irrigation and toiled like an engineer day and night to give Kaleshwaram project its shape. With the inauguration of the project by the Chief Minister on Friday, an engineering marvel would be unveiled to drive away drought conditions from the State once and for all, he said.

The project would be a boon to Siddipet area which had for long been reeling under drought conditions, he added.

Vinod seeks Rs 50,000 Central aid for KLIS

Karimnagar: Former MP and TRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar demanded that the Central government sanction Rs 50,000 crore for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is going to be inaugurated on Friday.

Besides financial assistance, TRS leader wanted the Union government to accord national project status for the KLIS by amending the AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said the Central government, which accorded national status for Polavaram project and sanctioned funds, failed to allocate a single rupee for Kaleshwaram in the last five years.

Of the Rs 80,000-crore estimated cost of the Kaleshwaram project, the Telangana government had already spent Rs 50,000 crore and another Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crore were required for the project.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times and requested him to accord national project status for Kaleshwaram, the latter did not respond.

However, the State government got Rs 40,000 crore in loans from various national banks and got clearances from various departments. Moreover, the project was completed in a record time of three years.

Reacting to the comments of Congress and BJP leaders, Vinod Kumar opined that opposition leaders did not understand the project.

Commenting on BJP state president K Laxman’s statement that he would reveal the details of funds sanctioned to the State by the Centre, he welcomed BJP leader’s proposal.

People of Telangana waged an agitation for the separate State for water, funds and jobs. After the formation of separate State, the Chief Minister had taken up the construction of irrigation projects to provide water to 45 lakh acres.

The long-standing dream of Telangana people is going to materialise with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project. Its inauguration was a great movement for the people as well as TRS leaders who strove hard for the separate State. To fulfil agricultural needs, Rao has decided to lift water to 500-m high from the sea level.

About 5,000 personnel deployed

Hyderabad/Peddapalli: A tight blanket of security has been thrown over Meddigadda, Kannepalli and Sundilla with close to 5,000 personnel deployed for the launch of the Kaleshwaram project on Friday.

The police are not allowing people to enter the areas in the radius of 35 km from the venues because of threat perception from Maoists. Apart from combing Maoist-infested areas, the police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure tight security for the programme, which will have VIPs from Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Four Superintendents of Police (SPs), two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 45 Circle Inspectors, 100 Sub-Inspectors, along with other police constables and home guards, have been deployed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Meddigadda and Kannepalli, which are considered Maoist-affected areas, to inaugurate the scheme. The other VIPs include Governors of Maharashtra and Telangana Ch Vidyasagar Rao and ESL Narasimhan, respectively, and Maharashtra and AP Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, respectively.

The Ramagundam police have also released posters of Maoist action team members who entered Telangana from Chhattisgarh and pasted their photographs in remote villages and Maoist-affected areas in Manthani, which shares the border with Chhattisgarh. They have also promised a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the whereabouts of the action team.

According to intelligence reports, a six-member Maoist action team from Chhattisgarh had entered Telangana through Khammam, Warangal and Bhupalpalli during the elections in the State.

Project will change State’s landscape: Niranjan

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy hailed Kaleshwaram as a flagship project that would transform Telangana’s landscape and bring widespread geographical and societal changes for the better.

Niranjan Reddy profusely thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making the project a reality and thanked everyone involved in its planning and construction.

Completing a project of this magnitude in a matter of three years was unheard of and the credit goes to the Telangana government and the Chief Minister. The generations to come would talk about Telangana with references to the State as before and after Kaleshwaram. With the completion of the Kaleshwaram project, the work on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would now gather pace, the Minister said and added that once completed, the PRLIS would ensure irrigation to every acre of the normally parched Palamuru region and its surroundings.

The irrigation projects would help restore ecological balance, increase green cover and biodiversity in Telangana and would result in a State, where peace would reign, the Minister added.

