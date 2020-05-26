Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme sees successful run

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: It was on June 21, 2019 that the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Medigadda in the presence of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers. Testing of all the pumps and reservoirs have been carried out during one year and Godavari water at 100-metre level at Medigadda is poised to reach Kondapochamma Sagar which is at 600 metres defying gravity. On this occasion, Telangana Today spoke to Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister for Irrigation, on the progress and achievements of the project.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. It has been almost a year since the KLIS was inaugurated. What do you think is the major achievement so far. There is an argument that no new ayacut is added so far.

This is the first time that water has flown in the canals dug for Sriramsagar second phase. Has anyone seen water flowing in these canals before KLIS? The government is stabilising 13,66,000 acres under SRSP stabilisation stage 1 and 2. In one way, this is a new ayacut as these canals were never used before. But the government considers this as stabilisation of existing acreage only.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao have declared that the first achievement of KLIS is to stabilise existing ayacut under Sriramsagar. The Telangana government has time and again said that 18,25,000 acres new and 18,92,000 acres of existing ayacut will be stabilised under the KLIS. So there is no point in saying that not even a single new acre is irrigated under KLIS.

Q. It has been said that only 60 TMC has been lifted against the envisaged total of 225 TMC.

For any lift irrigation project, the first year is imperative to test heavy pumps and synchronise them. This process has been completed successfully. In this process how many TMC of water being lifted is not important. Quantum of water is not important, whether the wet runs were successful or not is important.

Q. Has Telangana saved any flood water last July-August, or has the water lifted been released back into Godavari?

The wet run of Link 1 pumps of Kannepalli, Goliwada and Siripuram have been completed successfully even though there were no rains in June and July of 2019 and Godavari flowed up to 150 kilometres. People have witnessed the rare event with awe and welcomed the River Goddess with open arms. Water was released from Yellampalli on July 29 and the Link 1 pumps have been shut down. The flood water that came from above has gone back. The lifted water remained stored in the three reservoirs Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla. One must understand that only the flood water recedes not the water in reservoirs.

Q. Why flood water was not saved in Mid Manair (MMR) and was stored in Lower Manair?

It is wrong to say that the 19 TMC lifted into Mid Manair have been released back into stream without storing it. When there were floods to Sriramsagar project, repairs were being undertaken in Mid Manair because there were no rains in June and July and there was less water in the reservoir, which is suitable to take up repairs. Hence, water cannot be released into MMR. It is also wrong to say that there was 19 TMC water in store in MMR at that time. It was only 5 to 6 TMC of water. Even that water has been sent to Lower Manair Dam and was not wasted as a few people have been saying. Not even a single drop of water was wasted.

Q. Are SRSP, Yellampalli, MMD and LMD part of KLIS?

Yes, they are part and parcel of KLIS. But in lift irrigation which is very dynamic in nature, we work in accordance with the availability of water. Under KLIS, we have three different options to operate. If there is flood to SRSP, then we will shut off KLIS link 1 and 2 pumps and divert the same water to Yellampalli, MMR and LMD.

Hence, there is no differentiation that this is KLIS and this is Yelampalli. They are all part of the “Integrated Godavari project”. Similarly if there are floods under Yellampalli, Link 1 pumps will be shut and Link 2 pumps (Nandi Medaram and Lakshmi) will be operated. Link 1 and 2 pumps will be switched on when there is no flood to SRSP and Yellampalli . So operation of pumps depends on the availability of water at that particular time. These issues are not decided on the basis of any other criterion except availability of water.

