Kaleshwaram project is a wonder: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published: 9:22 pm

Peddapalli: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday described Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as a wonder which had not only ensured water for agriculture sector but also improved groundwater tables in the districts.

As part of her district tour programme, the Governor visited Nandi pump house constructed as part of 6th package of Kaleshwaram project near Nandimedaram in Dharmaram mandal.

She inspected the surge pool, pump house and gas insulated sub-station. Kaleshwaram project Engineer-in-chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu explained the functioning of pump house to Governor.

Every day, 2 tmc water was being lifted by using seven pumps and motors in the pump house and taken to Gayatri pump house, he said. Later, she went around the water delivery system located on the hillocks and inspected the delivery system.

She expressed happiness that supply of water to agriculture sector was ensured after completion of the project within a short period of time. Besides increase in groundwater tables, water needs of farmers and public was also being fulfilled by the project, she said.

Earlier, the Governor visited Kasulapalli of Peddapalli mandal and inspected the implementation of Swachhata programme. She said Kasulapalli had become a role model for the entire country in implementation of ‘Swachhata’ programme. Local people were strictly following ‘Pancha Sutra’ by using toilets, planting trees, maintaining their localities and drainages, she said. She appreciated village sarpanch Dasari Padma for achieving 100 per cent success keeping the locality neat and clean.

