Kaleshwaram project painting on school building attracts students

Rajanna-Sircilla: One might be surprised to see a beautiful painting of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the walls of a Primary School in Avunur village of Mustabad mandal here. Artist N Chandu, who has been drawing paintings on schools with innovative concepts, drew Kaleshwram lift irrigation project painting on Avunur school building walls by spending one month time.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chandu said he thought of painting the KLIS project on the school wall, as Kaleshwaram project became a famous tourism spot with different sections of society visiting the project. Usually, he takes 15 to 20 days time to draw painting. However, he had to spend one month to draw Kaleshwaram project. In the wake of the decline of strength in government school walls, school buildings have been painted with attractive pictures to retain the existing strength as well as to attract other students studying in private English media institutions.

Local MLA and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao with the help of Give Telangana, voluntary organisation, have begun painting schools. As part of the strategy, Train, Golkonda fort, School bus, Sea world, Zoo park, Airport, T-Hub, Telangana Kalalu, Agriculture and other pictures were painted on schools.

On the other hand, funds have also been collected under CSR to provide basic facilities in schools.

