Kaleshwaram pump test run successful

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme notched yet another achievement on Thursday with the successful wet run of pumping unit no. 7 at Nandi Pump House, that is part of Package 6 of the multi-stage irrigation project. Thursday’s successful testing of the last of the seven pumps at Nandi Pump House means that a total of 14 pumps in Link 2 of the project are ready to be put to work.

The wen run trial at Nandi Pump House was supervised by Engineer-in-Chief N Venkateshwarlu, Advisor to the government on Lift Irrigation projects Pentareddy, EE N Sridhar, and Director Navayuga, Venkata Ramarao.

