Kaleshwaram serving several purposes

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram irrigation project, designed to be the lifeline of Telangana, has been a magnet for criticism from its very inception. More recently, with the project proving that it is capable of delivering its promise of keeping the Godavari river alive, some Kaleshwaram detractors appear to have found their voice back targeting the State Government for “wasting crores of rupees of public money to pump water into the river”. Some of the criticism was also laced with political overtones and claims that the project was never needed in the first place.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao yet again on Tuesday made it amply clear that Kaleshwaram detractors lack an understanding of the project’s mechanics and its requirement for the once-parched Telangana. He also said the cost of power to lift water from Medigadda barrage to Mid-Manair Dam via Annaram, Sundilla and Yellampalli would be Rs 5,000 crore a year.

The Godavari this year has been brimming with water between Medigadda and Yellampalli — a distance of nearly 150 km — as a result of water being pumped back up the river’s course till Yellampalli. While this ensured a hitherto non-existent guaranteed water supply for drinking and irrigation in as many as 20 districts of the State, the critics have been ignoring the multiple forms of returns on investment on the project that will begin to accrue from this year itself. The assured irrigation to a total of 45 lakh acres for two crops a year alone is expected to result in a surge in agricultural productivity and in turn, strengthen rural economy.

