Kaleshwaram Water from Kondapochamma flows uninterrupted towards Yadadri

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: The process of releasing water from the Kondapochamma Sagar is continuing with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) engineers lifting gates and leaving 300 cusecs of water into the Jagdevpur and Turkapally canals. So far both the canals have withstood the pressure of water and water is moving as anticipated. Water was released into these canals on Wednesday in a simple ceremony near Markook in Siddipet.

“At present there is 4.9 TMC water stored in the 15.8 TMC capacity Kondapochamma reservoir. The canal which flows from Kondapochamma to Yadadri Bhongir district via Erravelli has been filled up to 12 kilometers distance as on Friday. The flow of water and its impact on the banks of either side of the canal has been checked and so far no problems were found,” Tudi Venu, Superintending Engineer, Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Gajwel told Telangana Today. Similarly the engineers have tested Turkapally canal up to a distance of eight kilometers to check for breaches.

“In both the cases we found no problems. We will be checking the further flow of water to take the water finally to Baswapur. However the work on Baswapur reservoir is yet to be completed. Hopefully by the end of the year the water will reach Yadadri,” he said. Baswapur reservoir which has a capacity of 11.39 TMC is located in Baswapur in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri district. On the other hand the Turkapalli canal leads to Gandhamalla reservoir in Turkapally mandal also in Yadadri district. At present the KLIS engineers with the help of district authorities started filling up 28 tanks under the Jagdevpur canal. In all These two canals can fill 200 water tanks.

In all 2.85 lakh acres of ayacut spread in five districts will benefit from Kondpochamma Sagar reservoir. Jagadevpur canal is one of the 13 canal network that carry water from Kondapochama Sagar. The 24 km long Jagdevpur canal with a capacity to carry 695 cusecs of water can provide irrigation to 12,800 acres. After 3.5 km of its journey it splits towards Alair . The Alair canal splits again after eight kilometers. One branch goes to Turkapally and the other towards ayacut in Turkapally mandal. The 24 km long Turkapally canal has an ayacut of 18,800 acres .

With the successful completion and test run of the Jagadevpur canal which is considered as the largest canal in KLIS family, the series of surge pools and pump houses stops at Kondapochamma and water is flown through a network of canals through gravity. Engineers are working on completion of the Baswapur reservoir on breakneck speed so that the Godavari water can be taken to Yadadri reaching another milestone in the history of KLIS.

