Kaleshwaram water to fill 240 tanks, ponds in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Tanks and ponds in erstwhile Karimnagar district will be filled with water from Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canals, part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Efforts are on to complete the works by end of this month to ensure filling of the tanks and ponds that will facilitate water supply from next Yasangi season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, SRSP Executive Engineer Nagabushan Rao said works on link canals that would carry water to tanks from SRSP were under progress. “In all, 240 tanks and ponds that fall under SRSP Sultanabad division have been selected and would be filled with Kaleshwaram water,” he said, adding that the State government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore to take up link canal works, fixing of shutters and repairs to existing shutters and channels of tanks.

Irrigation officials, who identified the tanks and ponds in Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts, have prepared a plan to complete the works by August 31, the deadline fixed by the State government.

As part of SRSP rejuvenation programme, link canals have been dug from SRSP canal 88.4 km near Thatipalli, Malyal mandal of Jagitial district, to 97.4 km near Ryalapalli, Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district.

Irrigation Department officials said it was decided to fill water bodies through D-70 and D-94 of SRSP main canal. A total of 2.50 acres of land is under cultivation in Peddapalli, Manthani, Ramagundam, Choppadandi, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri Assembly constituencies.

Shutters and channels of 102 tanks covered under 11 distributaries of SRSP D-84 and D-94 have already been repaired. Feeder channels have also been constructed to supply water to the water bodies through canals. Besides arranging shutters to main canal, construction of new channels to tanks is going on at a brisk pace, the officials said.

