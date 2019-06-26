Kaleshwaram water to touch Karimnagar first: Etela

By | Published: 1:26 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Kaleshwaram project water would touch Karimnagar district first. The entire old Karimangar district will get permanent relief from drought once water from Kaleshwaram project flows into canals.

The Minister was laying the foundation stone for construction of four canals and sluices at Shanar village of Ramadugu mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that with a view to provide water to 1 crore acres, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up the Kaleshwaram project and completed it in a record three years.

Terming the project as an engineering marvel, he said motors and pumps were fitted by utilising modern technology. Besides 45 lakh acres, the project would also cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and industries.

To ensure minimum displacement of farmers, the government has changed the design of the project. Instead of the reservoir proposed earlier, it was decided to dig four canals to supply water to 31,000 acres in six mandals such as Choppadandi, Ramadugu, Gangadhara, Malyal, Pegadapalli and Dharmaram. The works were taken up with Rs 271 crore. Local people have not seen water in the reservoir during the last 24 years, the Minister said. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, district libraries chairman E Ravinder Reddy and others participated.

